Asus ROG Strix, Strix Scar gaming laptops, Strix GA35 desktop launched in India

The Asus ROG Strix G15 and G17 gaming laptops will start at a price of Rs 1,50,990. (Image Source: Asus ROG)

Asus has launched a series of new gaming laptops in India under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) branding. The new laptops include the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors instead of Intel chipsets. These include the revamped ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17 and Strix Scar G15, G17. There’s also the Asus TUF A15 and the Strix GA35 desktop. Here’s all you need to know about the new machines.

Asus ROG Strix G15, G17

The Asus ROG Strix G15 weighs 2.3kgs and has dimensions of 354.9 x 259.9 x 22.69 ~ 27.2mm. There are two display options including a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080), 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync and a 15.6-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive Sync.

Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Strix G17 weighs 2.7kgs and has dimensions of 395 x 282.1 x 23.4 ~ 27.5 mm. There are two display options again, including a 17.3-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080), 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% sRGB, Adaptive-Sync and a 17.3-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Adaptive-Sync.

Users can either get the G15 or G17 with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 5800H processor. For graphics, users can choose between NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or the GeForce RTX 3070. There is also 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (Upgradeable to 32GB) and 2x PCIe SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB for storage.

The G15 and G17 both get a 90Whr battery, with USB Type-C PD 100W support and a 240W Adapter. Connectivity options include 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm headphone port.

Asus ROG Strix Scar G15 and G17

The Asus ROG Strix Scar G15 and G17 feature the same specifications as the ROG Strix G15 and G17 except for more RAM and storage. Instead of 16GB DDR4 RAM, you now have 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM (Upgradeable to 64GB). Also, the 2x PCIe SSD Slot M.2 now supports up to 2TB storage.

The display options, battery capacity, connectivity options, graphics options and other specifications for both the Strix Scar G15 and G17 remain the same as the Strix G15 and G17.

Asus TUF A15

The Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop weighs 2.3kgs and has dimensions of 359.8 x 256 x 22.8~24.3 mm. It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate support. Powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for graphics.

Users can get up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 2x PCIe SSD Slot M.2 512GB/1TB storage. The laptop also sports a 90Whr battery. For connectivity you get three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm headphone port.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 desktop

The Asus ROG Strix GA35 desktop weighs 15kgs and measures 279 x 433 x 501mm. Users can get the desktop with either the AMD Ryzen R9 5900X processor or the Ryzen R7 5800X. F0or graphics, you can choose between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070.

You also get up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, along with a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage and up to 2TB SATA 7200RPM HDD storage. For power, there is a 700W 80-Plus Gold rated PSU. Coming to the front of the CPU, we have two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C ports. There are ports for microphone input and audio output.

On the back, the unit features four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port and a DisplayPort 1.2.

Pricing and availability

The new Asus ROG Strix G15 with AMD Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070 starts at Rs 1,57,990 and will be available from the first half of April 2021. The G17 with the same configuration will start at Rs 1,50,990.

The ROG Strix Scar G15 with AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3070 GPU will be available for Rs 1,54,990 and will be available from March 22. The Strix Scar G17 with Ryzen 9 CPU and RX 3080 will be available for Rs 2,34,990 from the first half of April 2021.

The Asus TUF A15 is priced at Rs 1,03,990 and will be available from next month. The new Asus ROG Strix GA35 desktop will be priced at Rs 1,99,990 for the AMD Ryzen R7 5800X and the RTX 3070 GPU variant and will also be available from the first half of April 2021.