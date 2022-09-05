Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition announced: Check specs, price and other details

Asus has announced ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition which comes with a revamped lid design. It is equipped with an Intel 12th Gen Core i9 12950HX processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition comes with a 17.3-inch QHD screen that offers a refresh rate of 240Hz, has a response time of 3ms and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

Asus says they used Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme Liquid Metal thermal paste on both the GPU and CPU which helps in reducing the overall temperature by somewhere around 15 degrees Celsius.

It comes with a 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and has 32GB DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz, which is upgradable up to 64GB. On the audio front, the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition features a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos.

The keyboard offers per-key RGB lighting, supports Aura Sync and lets users customise light according to the game they are playing. The switches are designed to last more than 20 million presses, claims Asus.

It features a 90Whr battery which according to Asus can fast charge to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. The company is also giving a bunch of accessories with the laptop, which includes a ROG Backpack, ROG Delta Headset, a FullHD 60FPS camera and a ROG Strix Impact Mouse.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition starts from Rs 3,59,990 and is available on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart as well as Asus e-shop. Authorized offline retailers include Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and all Asus dealers.