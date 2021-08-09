Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launched in India: Price, Specifications

Asus has launched its latest ROG Strix G Advantage Edition, laptop in India. The laptop comes in a single variant and will be available from August 11, 2021. The gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and comes with 12GB GDDR6 memory. Here is everything you should know about the ROG Strix G Advantage Edition.

ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: Pricing

The ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is priced at Rs 1,54,990. The laptop will go on sale starting August 11 via Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: Specifications and features

Under the hood the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor which is paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with 12GB GDDR6 memory. The GPU is said to get up to 15 per cent graphics performance boost with the AMD SmartShift technology.

The laptop comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz and you further expand the RAM by another 16GB RAM via the expandable socket. As far as storage is concerned the device comes with 1TB PCIe SSD storage and you will be able to expand it by another 1TB via the expandable slot. I/O ports on the ROG Strix G15 include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that also supports Display Port and a 100W PD charger. There’s also an RJ45 port, an HDMI 2.0 port and an audio jack.

The laptop packs a stereo speaker setup with smart AMP technology. The display on the laptop is an IPS LCD panel with QHD resolution and 3ms response time. There’s support for 100 per cent DCI-P3 colours and brightness levels of up to 300 nits. The laptop comes with a 90Wh battery that comes with a 280W charging adapter. Asus says that the charger can top up the battery from 0 to 50 per cent in under 30 minutes.