scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 09, 2021
Must Read

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launched in India: Price, Specifications

Asus has launched its latest its latest; ROG Strix G Advantage Edition, laptop in India. Read on to know more about the laptop.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
August 9, 2021 5:42:43 pm
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage EditionAsus has launched its latest ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop in India (Image source : Asus)

Asus has launched its latest ROG Strix G Advantage Edition, laptop in India. The laptop comes in a single variant and will be available from August 11, 2021. The gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and comes with 12GB GDDR6 memory. Here is everything you should know about the ROG Strix G Advantage Edition.

ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: Pricing

The ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is priced at Rs 1,54,990. The laptop will go on sale starting August 11 via Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Also Read |Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE review: A gaming ninja

ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: Specifications and features

Under the hood the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor which is paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with 12GB GDDR6 memory. The GPU is said to get up to 15 per cent graphics performance boost with the AMD SmartShift technology.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The laptop comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz and you further expand the RAM by another 16GB RAM via the expandable socket. As far as storage is concerned the device comes with 1TB PCIe SSD storage and you will be able to expand it by another 1TB via the expandable slot. I/O ports on the ROG Strix G15 include three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that also supports Display Port and a 100W PD charger. There’s also an RJ45 port, an HDMI 2.0 port and an audio jack.

Must Read |Asus ROG Flow X13 review: A new look at gaming laptops

The laptop packs a stereo speaker setup with smart AMP technology. The display on the laptop is an IPS LCD panel with QHD resolution and 3ms response time. There’s support for 100 per cent DCI-P3 colours and brightness levels of up to 300 nits. The laptop comes with a 90Wh battery that comes with a 280W charging adapter. Asus says that the charger can top up the battery from 0 to 50 per cent in under 30 minutes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 09: Latest News

Advertisement