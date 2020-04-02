Asus ROG 2020 series of laptops is playing for the attention of Gen Z

Asus with its new ROG lineup of laptops is targeting the Gen Z customers, most of which are just getting into the gaming scene. Asus with its new ROG lineup of laptops is targeting the Gen Z customers, most of which are just getting into the gaming scene.

Asus has globally unveiled its new ROG lineup of laptops powered by the 10th generation Intel chipsets. This time the company has decided to follow a cyberpunk theme, which it says helps differentiate its laptops from others in the market.

The target is clearly Gen Z customers, most of whom are just getting into the gaming scene. It says “over 91 per cent of Gen Z males play games and 68 per cent out of those say that gaming is a part of their identity”. During its study, it also found out that 46 per cent of gamers are women.

Display is a major feature for gamers and the company claims it keeps on making innovations in this space like the world’s first 300Hz monitor with a 3ms response time launched in December. Also, the company claims “all ROG screens will be manually calibrated for Pantone at the factories from now on”, making its display’s much more realistic and true-to-life, providing a better user experience.

Key features of the new ROG lineup include 10th generation Intel H-series processors, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX Super series GPUs, liquid metal cooled processors, WiFi 6 connectivity and desktop-style keyboards.

The new ROG lineup of laptops includes the TUF F15, TUF 17, TUF A15, TUF A17, Strix G15, G17, Strix SCAR 15, Strix SCAR 17, Zephyrus M15, Zephyrus S15, Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus Duo 15. All of these laptops will come with a Silent mode, Performance mode and a Turbo mode that will let users switch to different profiles depending on what they are doing.

Asus TUF F15, TUF 17, TUF A15, TUF A17 will only be made available in China and Taiwan, and will not be coming to the Indian market. Whereas, all of the other models will be made available in India at some point in 2020.

The company has announced that all ROG Zephyrus laptops in its Spring 2020 collection will come with a Type-C charging port, that too with support for 65W fast charging. An Asus spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “it is looking to expand Type-C charging to all ROG laptops in the near future.”

To make upgradability easy, the company will now be providing 1 screw on the bottom of all of its ROG laptops, which should be opened last and will pop-up the bottom for users to simply snap off. And don’t worry even if you open this screw first it will not break your laptop, instead, it will just not pop-up until the last screw is unscrewed. But while upgrading keep in mind that the company will not be honouring the warranty of the product if the machine gets damaged due to any user upgraded parts.

The new Zephyrus Duo 15 is the headliner for this range of ROG laptops and is the first Zephyrus laptop to feature a dual-screen setup. The Strix and Strix SCAR series is meant for users who are focused on esports, whereas the Zephyrus lineup is meant for gamers who want portability and productivity.

With the new 10th generation Intel processors paired with 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, the company claims its ROG Spring 2020 lineup is the fastest there is. And thanks to Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs based on its Turning infrastructure are one of the best gaming performer laptops in the world.

One speciality that all of the ROG Spring 2020 line of laptops have in common is that they all sport liquid metal connecting the processor to the cooling system rather than just thermal paste. This allows the laptops to run cooler than their competitors and provide better performance to users. Due to this being an expensive method, manufacturers did not use it for affordable or mid-range laptops as the liquid metal had to be applied onto the chips manually. However, Asus has managed to create a process which automates the application of the material via machines at the assembly line.

Another feat that these laptops have been able to achieve is that all of them come with dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) technology support. This according to the company allows the users to get the fastest wireless connection speeds currently available.

All of the new ROG laptops come with desktop layout keyboards, which makes them easier to game on. They come with the company’s own overstroke technology, which it claims makes key presses faster and more accurate. Gamers like their RGB lights a lot and the company has paid special attention to it this time along. These laptops come with a variety of RGB lighting options, which include per-key backlighting, wraparound light bars and striking lid accents. All of these can be customised by the integrated Aura Sync software.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

The function behind putting a second screen on the Zephyrus Duo 15, according to the company was to let players keep an eye on their favourite streamers, interact with their own audiences, research competitive strategies, chat with friends and guild-mates and more. And thanks to a lift hinge mechanism, the screen pops up at a 13-degree angle so that players can keep an eye out without discomforting them.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 sports a 15.6-inch primary display paired with a 14.1-inch display, both of which output 4K video resolution. The 13-degree tilt of the second screen also lets the company’s own Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) Plus cooling system, cool down the product while gaming.

It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER GPU.

ROG Zephyrus S17

The Zephyrus S17 sports a 17.3-inch display with a 300Hz refresh rate and a 3ms grey-to-grey response time. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an RTX 2080 SUPER GPU. This one comes with a numeric pad that doubles as a touchpad, which looks cool, but is nothing new. It is also one of the thinnest laptops in the ROG Spring 2020 lineup with an 18.7-millimetre chassis.

ROG Zephyrus S15

Both the Zephyrus Duo 15 and Zephyrus S17 come with a forward-located keyboard, which for some might feel like an issue. For those, the Zephyrus S15 is a good choice considering that it features a more traditional layout. It is just a little bit thicker than the S17 and comes packaged in an 18.9-millimetre chassis.

The S15 comes with a 15-inch panel with a 300Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. It features a RAID 0 array, which provides the low latency speeds to users while accessing the M.2 SSDs.

ROG Zephyrus M15

The Zephyrus M15 comes in two display options 240Hz at 4K resolution and 144Hz at full HD resolution. It will come with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired. In terms of graphics performance, it will sport different GPUs ranging from the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti to the RTX 2070.

ROG Strix G15, Strix G17

The Strix G15 and Strix G17 are powered by 10th Gen Intel processors up to Core i7 paired with GPU options ranging up to the RTX 2070 SUPER GPU. Both the devices come with standard 144Hz refresh rate panels, however, users can also opt for a faster 240Hz variant.

ROG Strix SCAR 15, Strix SCAR 17

Both of these come with 300Hz IPS panels, in 15.6-inch and 17.4-inch sizes. They are powered by up to Core i9-10980-HK processors paired with up to the RTX 2080 SUPER GPU.

The Strix SCAR 17 comes with a new augmented cooling feature, which according to the company makes it the highest-performing laptop in the 2020 ROG lineup. Both the laptops also come with the ROG Keystone II, which is an NFC-enabled device that a player can dock into the side of the chassis and can be customised to launch the Armoury Crate game library.

The ROG Keystone II also provides gamers with access to an encrypted Shadow Drive. With this, consumers can also trigger a stealth mode that mutes audio and minimises all apps when removed.

