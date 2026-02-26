Asus ProArt GoPro Edition, ROG Flow Z13-KJP and TUF A14 2026 launched: Check price and specs

Asus, on February 26, introduced three new laptops, including the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), ROG Flow Z13-KJP, and the TUF Gaming A14 (2026) edition.
Part of the company’s popular creator line-up, the new laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen Max AI processors and come with a high-resolution display. Here’s a quick look at Asus’ new laptop lineup.
The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is a limited-edition laptop designed for creators looking for a portable machine that does not compromise on performance.
Powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor that offers 50 TOPS of NPU, the laptop comes with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
The laptop has a touch-enabled 13-inch screen with 3K resolution that offers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and also supports a stylus. It also has a dedicated GoPro hotkey that helps with easy GoPro and 360-degree footage edits.
Users also get ASUS DialPad for precise creative controls, StoryCube AI for content organisation and MuseTree AI mind mapping software.
Weighing just 1.39kg, it has a 360-degree hinge and comes with a hard-shell carry case that doubles up as accessory storage. Asus says the laptop box has a memory foam module design that helps securely house GoPro accessories.
As part of a launch offer, customers who purchase the ProArt GoPro (PX13) limited edition will be eligible for the GoPro MAX2 bundle worth Rs 62,500 at a 35% discounted price. It includes the GoPro MAX2 360 Camera, an extension pole, two Enduro batteries, and a 64GB SanDisk microSD card. The laptop starts from Rs 3,34,990.
Asus says the limited edition 2-in-1 gaming and creative laptop – ROG Flow Z13-KJP is designed in collaboration with Kojima Productions and the known artist Yoji Shinkawa, and is inspired by Luden’s iconic sci-fi armour.
Featuring CNC-milled aluminium, the laptop comes with carbon fibre detailing, custom keycaps, and laser-etched air vents wrapped in an exclusive themed packaging. It also includes a custom carrying case themed around Asus’ Armoury Crate.
In terms of performance, the Flor Z13-KJP packs in the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and comes with a dedicated Radeon 8060S graphics card.
The laptop offers up to 128GB of LPDDR5X quad channel memory and sports a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula Display with 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.
Asus is also giving away customers who buy the ROG Flow Z13-KJP complimentary PC game codes for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which can be redeemed either via Steam or Armoury Crate.
Pre-orders for this limited-edition model start from February 26, and it will go on sale starting March 4 on Asus eShop, Flipkart, Amazon, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Asus Hybrid Stores and authorised Asus partners.
Customers who pre-order the laptop will also get two years of extended warranty and three years of local accidental damage protection worth up to Rs 27,299 at just Re 1 after they generate the coupon code from the laptop’s product page. It starts from Rs 3,79,990.
Asus also introduced the TUF Gaming A14 2026 edition. The creator-focused laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 processor and also comes with Radeon 8060S graphics.
The laptop offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5X unified memory and features a 73Wh battery that supports fast charging technology. In terms of storage, it has a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and a second NVMe slot that supports an additional 2TB of storage. Weighing just 1.48kg, the laptop is MIL-STD810H certified and comes with a microSD card reader in addition to a USB 4 port.
It is available on Asus Exclusive Stores, Eshop, Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart and Amazon. The Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2026) starts from Rs 1,79,990.