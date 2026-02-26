Asus ProArt GoPro Edition, ROG Flow Z13-KJP and TUF A14 2026 launched: Check price and specs

Asus, on February 26, introduced three new laptops, including the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), ROG Flow Z13-KJP, and the TUF Gaming A14 (2026) edition.

Part of the company’s popular creator line-up, the new laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen Max AI processors and come with a high-resolution display. Here’s a quick look at Asus’ new laptop lineup.

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is a limited-edition laptop designed for creators looking for a portable machine that does not compromise on performance.

Powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor that offers 50 TOPS of NPU, the laptop comes with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM.