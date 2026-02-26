Asus ProArt GoPro Edition, ROG Flow Z13-KJP and TUF A14 2026 launched: Check price and specs

Asus unveils ProArt PX13, ROG Flow Z13-KJP and TUF A14 2026 with Ryzen AI Max chips and high-res displays.

By: Tech Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 04:22 PM IST
Asus ProArt PX13, ROG Flow Z13-KJP and TUF Gaming A14 2026 edition are powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max processors.Asus ProArt PX13, ROG Flow Z13-KJP and TUF Gaming A14 2026 edition are powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max processors. (Express Photo)
Asus, on February 26, introduced three new laptops, including the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), ROG Flow Z13-KJP, and the TUF Gaming A14 (2026) edition.

Part of the company’s popular creator line-up, the new laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen Max AI processors and come with a high-resolution display. Here’s a quick look at Asus’ new laptop lineup.

The laptop comes with a box that has memory foam modules to keep accessories. The laptop comes with a box that has memory foam modules to keep accessories. (Express Photo)

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) is a limited-edition laptop designed for creators looking for a portable machine that does not compromise on performance.

Powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor that offers 50 TOPS of NPU, the laptop comes with up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The laptop has a touch-enabled 13-inch screen with 3K resolution that offers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and also supports a stylus. It also has a dedicated GoPro hotkey that helps with easy GoPro and 360-degree footage edits.

Users also get ASUS DialPad for precise creative controls, StoryCube AI for content organisation and MuseTree AI mind mapping software.

Weighing just 1.39kg, it has a 360-degree hinge and comes with a hard-shell carry case that doubles up as accessory storage. Asus says the laptop box has a memory foam module design that helps securely house GoPro accessories.

As part of a launch offer, customers who purchase the ProArt GoPro (PX13) limited edition will be eligible for the GoPro MAX2 bundle worth Rs 62,500 at a 35% discounted price. It includes the GoPro MAX2 360 Camera, an extension pole, two Enduro batteries, and a 64GB SanDisk microSD card. The laptop starts from Rs 3,34,990.

This limited edition laptop comes with free Death Stranding 2: On the beach redeem code. This limited edition laptop comes with free Death Stranding 2: On the beach redeem code. (Express Photo)

ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC)

Asus says the limited edition 2-in-1 gaming and creative laptop  – ROG Flow Z13-KJP is designed in collaboration with Kojima Productions and the known artist Yoji Shinkawa, and is inspired by Luden’s iconic sci-fi armour.

Featuring CNC-milled aluminium, the laptop comes with carbon fibre detailing, custom keycaps, and laser-etched air vents wrapped in an exclusive themed packaging. It also includes a custom carrying case themed around Asus’ Armoury Crate.

In terms of performance, the Flor Z13-KJP packs in the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and comes with a dedicated Radeon 8060S graphics card.

The laptop offers up to 128GB of LPDDR5X quad channel memory and sports a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula Display with 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Asus is also giving away customers who buy the ROG Flow Z13-KJP complimentary PC game codes for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which can be redeemed either via Steam or Armoury Crate.

Pre-orders for this limited-edition model start from February 26, and it will go on sale starting March 4 on Asus eShop, Flipkart, Amazon, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Asus Hybrid Stores and authorised Asus partners.

Customers who pre-order the laptop will also get two years of extended warranty and three years of local accidental damage protection worth up to Rs 27,299 at just Re 1 after they generate the coupon code from the laptop’s product page. It starts from Rs 3,79,990.

TUF Gaming A14 (2026)

Asus also introduced the TUF Gaming A14 2026 edition. The creator-focused laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 processor and also comes with Radeon 8060S graphics.

The laptop offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5X unified memory and features a 73Wh battery that supports fast charging technology. In terms of storage, it has a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and a second NVMe slot that supports an additional 2TB of storage. Weighing just 1.48kg, the laptop is MIL-STD810H certified and comes with a microSD card reader in addition to a USB 4 port.

It is available on Asus Exclusive Stores, Eshop, Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart and Amazon. The Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2026) starts from Rs 1,79,990.

 

 

