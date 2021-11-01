Asus ROG Flow Z13 renders leaked, reveal design similar to Surface Pro 8

ASUS is speculated to be developing its successor to the ROG Flow X13 which was released this year. The ROG Flow X13 was launched as a convertible laptop with special emphasis on its gaming prowess.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted images of Asus ROG Flow Z13 on Twitter, and the device looks similar to the recently launched Microsoft Surface Pro 8, as per the image. The Surface Pro 8 is the convertible tablet, which is geared towards enterprise users who need a device focused on productivity and one which is convenient to carry around.

+ ROG Flow Z13 (not to be confused with Flow X13) pic.twitter.com/DLH7fmNHVt — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

If the Asus ROG Flow Z13 has similar specifications to the company’s Flow X13, we can guess more about what the device might offer once it launches. The ROG Flow X13 was launched as a convertible laptop that could be connected to ASUS’ external graphics card (eGPU) called the XG Mobile. It is a premium notebook powered by AMD Ryzen series of processors.

Additionally, the eGPU also serves as a USB dock with a number of ports, converting the convertible laptop into a full-blown gaming PC. It seems that the Asus ROG Flow Z13 would be capable of being hooked up to an eGPU in a similar way.

The leaked image of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 was a part of a series of leaks that also included images of the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 and ROG wireless earbuds.

It is important to note that the company has not confirmed when it plans to launch the Asus ROG Flow Z3.