Asus has launched a new range of gaming laptops under its sub-brand Republic of Gamers (ROG), namely the ROG Zephyrus S GX531, ROG Zephyrus S GX701, and ROG Strix SCAR II at a starting price of Rs 1,64,990.

These laptops are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphic card. The laptops come with a patented cooling system, which the company claims to enhance the performance of the devices during heavy gaming.

ROG Zephyrus S GX531

Zephyrus S GX531 is a slim gaming laptop sporting a 15.6 inch display screen. The device contains NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphic card. The GX531 is powered by the latest Intel Core i7-8750H processor paired with a 144Hz refresh rate display and 3ms response time, along with all the ROG features. It comes with a patented cooling system, 12V anti-dust cooling fans, five heat pipes and four heat sinks. The device is priced at Rs 2,39,990.

ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX

This is a 17 inch gaming laptop, which comes with 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphic card. It comes with 144Hz refresh rate display and 3ms response time and provides Pantone validated colors with factory calibration and ProArt TruColor technology.

The device’s display comes with an 81% screen-to-body ratio. The GX701GX also has an exclusive GPU switch, which easily transitions between better gaming and longer battery life. The laptop comes with per-key RGB (red, green, blue) lighting. It is priced at Rs 3,49,990.

ROG Strix SCAR II

The ROG Strix SCAR II comes with 15.6 inch screen along with 144Hz high refresh rate and 3ms response time. It has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphic card with 8GB of RAM. The laptop is powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H six-core processor. The device is priced at Rs 1,64,990.