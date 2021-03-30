Asus launches new ZenBook, VivoBook series laptops in India

Asus has just launched its new lineup of ZenBook and VivoBook series laptops in India. The new laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000-U series. There is the new ZenBook 13 OLED, some new VivoBook notebooks including the new VivoBook Flip 14. Here are all the details on each laptop in the series.

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED

The ZenBook 13 UM325 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series 7nm processor and a Full HD NanoEdge OLED display. The laptop is backed by a 67Wh battery and can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. Weighing merely 1.11 kg compact, the laptop provides a 178° wide viewing angle. The pricing starts at Rs 79,990.

Asus VivoBook S S14

Powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile Processor, the VivoBook S S14 runs the latest integrated AMD Radeon graphics for multitasking and gaming on the go. Slimmed-down top and side display bezels give the laptop an 85% screen-to-body ratio in a compact body. There’s also a wide viewing angle on the VivoBook S S14’s Full-HD LED panel that the brand claims will offer great colour reproduction. The Asus VivoBook S S14 is priced starting at Rs 65,990.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14/K15

The ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5700U mobile processors which offer a boost frequency of up to 4.3 GHz. This machine also gets the Full-HD NanoEdge display with integrated Radeon graphics. This is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and a PCIe SSD solution to offer a powerful machine capable of delivering impressive performance. The pricing for the VivoBook Ultra Rs 58,990.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Mobile Processor, which offers a boost frequency of up to 4.3 GHz. The 14-inch thin-bezel NanoEdge display provides incredibly immersive viewing experiences, allowing a 14-inch panel to fit into a 13-inch-class chassis with an 82% screen-to-body ratio. The VivoBook Flip 14 also features a touch-enabled display with support for Asus Pen support allows you to let your creativity flow with a natural responsive feel. There’s also a bundled pen holder that sticks onto the VivoBook Flip 14 lid. The pricing starts at Rs 59,990.

Asus VivoBook 15, VivoBook 17

The Asus VivoBook 15 M515 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD two-sided NanoEdge display with an 83% screen-to-body ratio and a compact body. The VivoBook 17 also features a thin-bezel display with 85% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series Mobile Processor with integrated Radeon graphics. Other features include the ErgoLift hinge keyboard that tilts towards you when you open the laptop. The VivoBook 15 is priced starting at Rs 54,990 and the VivoBook 17 is priced starting at Rs 62,990.