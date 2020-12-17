Asus launches latest 11th Gen Intel Core powered ZenBook, VivoBook laptops in India

Asus ZenBook Flip S is the new flagship model released by the company and features an Intel 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (image source: Asus)

Asus has launched its new range of laptops in India powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors. The lineup includes the Zenbook Flip S, Zenbook Flip 13, Zenbook 14, and Vivobook Flip 14 among others. Here are the details on Asus’s latest laptops.

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371): Price, specifications

Asus ZenBook Flip S is the new flagship model released by the company and features an Intel 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop features a 13-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution NanoEdge OLED HDR display with a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The laptop has a slim bezel design, and weighs just over 1 kg. It features a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge, which makes it ultra-compact and versatile.

The device comes with USB Type-C easy charge technology, and the battery is said to last for 67 working hours. The laptop will be available from December 17 via online and offline stores for Rs 1,49,990.

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX363): Price, Specifications

The ZenBook Flip S comes in a thin and light profile thanks to its sleek NanoEdge display and 360-degree ErgoLift hinge, which makes it extremely portable. The device is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD based storage, and features a 13.3-inch display with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080).

The laptop offers a host of connectivity options and ports with support for HDMI, USB Type-A, and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. The battery is said to last for 67 hours and the laptop supports fast charging. The laptop will be available via offline stores at a starting price of Rs 94,990.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435): Price, Specifications

The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen i7 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. The device has a Full HD 14-inch LED display with 1920 x 1080p resolution and 92 percent screen-to-body-ratio. It comes with a screen pad with ScreenXpert2.0, which claims to boost productivity. The device includes HDMI and USB Type-A ports, two USB-C ports and a MicroSD card reader. The device will feature up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435) costs Rs 99,990 in India and will be available via Asus exclusive stores and offline retailers across the country.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470): Price, Specifications

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with a boost CPU clock speed of 4.2GHz combined with the Intel Iris Xe MAX. The laptop features a Full HD 14-inch display with a flippable 360-degree Ergolift hinge. The device comes with 8GB RAM and supports up to 512GB SSD based storage. The laptop is one of the cheapest laptops in India based on the 11th Gen Intel processor with an Iris Xe Max graphics card. The laptop will be available at Rs 51,990 via Asus exclusive stores.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd