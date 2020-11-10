Asus launches four laptops in India, starting at Rs 42,990

Asus has launched new laptops with 11th-generation Intel processors.

Asus has launched four laptops in India. The Asus Zenbook 14 (UX425) is priced at Rs 82,990, whereas the VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513) laptop will cost Rs 42,990. The VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513) will be sold for Rs 43,990, and the new Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 (X413) is available for Rs 59,990. Interested buyers can get the devices via Asus exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay sales. The new laptops come with Intel’s latest 11th-generation processors and feature ultra-slim design.

Asus ZenBook 14 UX425: Specifications

The ASUS ZenBook 14 UX425 has a diamond-cut aluminium alloy build and weighs about 1.13 kg. It features an ErgoLift hinge design for slightly better typing experience and for optimised cooling and enhanced audio quality. It is equipped with a 67W hour battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 21 hours of battery life. The bundled 65W charger will charge up to 60 percent battery in 49 minutes, as per the company.

The device offers a 14-inch NanoEdge Full-HD IPS LED display with up to 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 300nits of brightness and 100 percent sRGB. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, dual-band WiFi 6 802.11ax and a microSD card reader. The laptop is available in both Intel Core i7 and Core i5-variants. It is backed by Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB SSD PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K15: Specifications

The ASUS VivoBook Ultra K15 is being sold in three variants, including Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7. There is no discrete GPU card and you get Intel UHD graphics with the lowest model. The Core i5 variant sells with Intel Iris Xe graphics and the Core i7 device has en entry-level NVIDIA MX330 GPU card. The laptop ships with Windows 10 Home, and features an HD camera.

It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45 percent NTSC coverage. The brand is selling it with up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD, up to 1TB SATA HDD and up to 8 GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, a headphone jack and a micro SD card reader. The device is equipped with a 42Wh battery.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 X413, and 15 X513: Specifications

Both the laptops ship with similar features and specifications and difference is only in the screen size. The Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 X413 is only available with Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. The device has a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit panel with 45 percent NTSC coverage. The Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 X513, on the other hand, is on sale with Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors. with this, you get a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45 percent NTSC coverage and an HD camera.

Both the devices will be sold with up to 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, a headphone jack, a micro SD card reader. The laptops are certified by Harman Kardon for better audio quality and have a 42Wh battery under the hood.

