Asus Expertbook B9 first look: The world’s lightest commercial laptop

ASUS ExpertBook B9450FA (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Asus unveiled its Expertbook series in a live-streamed event today via its Youtube channel. With this product lineup, the Taiwanese tech giant has entered the business segment which offers laptops, desktops, all-in ones and mobile workstations. The press release by Asus last month said, “catering to businesses of all sizes, including microsbusiness, SMBs and large enterprise customers with its varied portfolio.”

One of the highlights of the event was the Asus Expertbook B9. The notebook weighs just 870 grams and just 14.99mm in thickness. The laptop comes with a 14-inch NanoEdge display with minimum bezels. It is backed by a 66Wh battery that can charge the laptop by 60 per cent in just 38 minutes. It uses PSR technology and can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. The review of the product will be out soon.

