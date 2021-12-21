Asus ExpertBook B1400 lineup comes to India: Price, specifications

ASUS has launched their new ExpertBook B1400 lineup of business-oriented laptops in India. The device is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel processors and features a slim aluminium design and various customisation options.

ASUS ExpertBook B1400: Specifications

The ExpertBook B1400 will be available in three options – powered by the 11th Gen Core i7, i5, and i3 processors, with an optional NVIDIA MX330 discrete graphics card. It is equipped with a dual heat pipe cooling solution, which keeps the temperatures stable, while not hindering the overall performance in any way. It also benefits from the “Performance Boost” technology, where you can tune the internal thermals to your preference.

By default, the laptop comes with 16GB of onboard memory, which can be expanded to 48 GB via the additional SO-DIMM slot that supports 32GB of RAM. For storage, you get a 1TB NVMe SSD paired with a 2TB hard drive, providing a large capacity.

The ExpertBook B1400 offers a range of I/O ports – a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, a USB 2.0, an in-built microSD card reader, a Gigabit LAN (ethernet) port, and an audio jack. For monitor connectivity, the notebook can support up to two external 4K UHD displays via an HDMI port and an ancient D-SUB.

The full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display measures 14-inches diagonally, and features a 178-degree wide-view technology with an anti-glare screen. Similar to its previous entries, you get a fingerprint scanner that’s integrated into the power button, a 720p webcam with an in-built microphone and privacy shield, and a spill-resistant backlit keyboard. The integrated stereo speakers also come with AI noise-cancelling technology.

ASUS ExpertBook B1400: Pricing

The ExpertBook B1400 will soon be available at ASUS exclusive stores and other commercial partners, starting at Rs 32,490 (excluding GST).