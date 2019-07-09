Asus expands ROG lineup by launching six new gaming laptops starting at Rs 59,990

Asus has expanded its gaming-centric Republic of Gamers (ROG) range of laptops in India by launching as many as six new laptops in the line-up. The company has launched Asus ROG Strix G comprising of G531 and G731, ROG Strix Scar III and Hero III, ROG Zephyrus M GU502, ROG Zephyrus S GX531, and ROG Zephyrus S GX701.

Among the launched gaming laptops, the Zephyrus S series and Zephyrus M series are the most expensive ones costing as much as Rs 299,990. On the other hand, the most economical among the launched laptops start from Rs 59,990 for the ROG Strix G series which is available on Flipkart. The 17-inch G731 will be available at Rs 79,990 from mid-July.

The company says that the Zephyrus S series which comprises of the Zephyrus S GX531 and Zephyrus S GX701 are the slimmest gaming laptops in 15-inch and 17-inch categories. The GX531 is 15.35~16.15mm thick and comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q. On the other hand, the GX701 comes with up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU (Max-Q).

The Zephyrus S series laptops come with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time and a factory calibrated Pantone colour certification. The laptops come with fully upgraded CPU has 6 cores and 12 threads. They also feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX-20 Series GPU that supports real-time ray tracking and AI calculation acceleration. The laptops also come with patented Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) cooling system that has dual high-performance 12V anti-dust cooling fans. There are 5 heat pipes and 4 heat sinks with vents.

Coming to ROG Zephyrus M GU502, the laptop comes powered by the latest Intel 9th gen processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti which clocks up to 2100MHz at max load in Turbo mode. The laptop also comes with ESS Sabre HiFi DAC with Hi-Res Audio certification that provides a broader dynamic range with less distortion in the sound. The Zephyrus M can be charged through its USB Type-C even with the help of a mobile power bank.

The ROG Strix Scar III features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 which can reach up to 1540MHz speed at 115W in Turbo mode. In this, G531GW features RTX 2070, while G531GV comes with RTX 2060. The G531GU and Hero III come with GTX 1660Ti graphics card. The Strix Scar III and Hero III come with a 240Hz/3ms display. In terms of processor, Strix Scar III and Hero III are powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9880H processor. This 8-core processor can clock as high as 4.1GHz with a single core. The price of these laptops starts from Rs 139,990.

Finally coming to ROG Strix G series which comprises of G531 and G731, these laptops offer 120Hz/3ms display and come with NVIDIA GeForce GTX-16 Series GPU. These are powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor. This 6-core processor can clock as high as 4.5GHz on a single core. the laptops are also equipped with dedicated hotkeys that make accessing vital commands easy.