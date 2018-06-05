Computex 2018: Asus announces Project Precog, ZenBook Pro 15, and VivoBook S14

From showcasing the Project Precog to ZenBook Pro 15, Asus introduced a ton of new notebooks at Computex 2018 From showcasing the Project Precog to ZenBook Pro 15, Asus introduced a ton of new notebooks at Computex 2018

Asus has launched a bunch of new products on the opening day of Computex 2018, which is currently happening in Taipei. The list includes Project Precog, ZenBook Pro 14 and 15, ZenBook S, VivoBook Flip 14, VivoBook S14, S13, and S15. Additionally, Asus also introduced the ROG Phone – the company’s first smartphone dedicated to gamers. Computex 2018 runs from June 5 through June 8 in Taipei.

Project Precog

During the keynote event, Asus introduced the Project Precog concept, a convertible dual-screen AI-powered notebook. The concept notebook is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) with adaptive input and intelligent touch. Since it a convertible notebook, it has four distant modes – Stand, Book, Tent, and Flat. Asus is also promising a more intelligent way to charge the notebook. The Project Precog is still under development, but the company aims to launch the consumer version as early as next year.

ZenBook Pro 15 and ZenBook Pro 14

Asus’ premium notebooks – the ZenBook Pro 14 and 15, are unique in many ways. Both notebooks feature a touchscreen display where the touchpad would usually be. Essentially, the 5.5-inch ScreenPad functions as a second screen for a number of things like using a calculator, accessing music or photos app, etc. Speaking of the specifications, the ZenBook Pro 15 sports a 15.6-inch 4K UHD display. It is powered by the 8th Generation of Intel Core i9 processors along with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX1050Ti GPU. It comes with 1TB PCIe x4 SSD, gigabit-class Wi-Fi, Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Harman /Kardon certified audio system.

The ZenBook Pro 14, on the other hand, sports a 14-inch FHD display with an infrared camera on top for facial recognition. It is powered by the 8th Generation of Intel Core i7 processors along with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX1050 MAX-Q GPU and 16GB of RAM. It will be made available in Deep Dive Blue and Rose Gold colour variants.

ZenBook S

Next up is the ZenBook S which is a 13.3-inch portable notebook. The ZenBook S is claimed to be military-grade MIL-STD-810G compatible. It is powered by the 8th Generation of Intel Core processors and features a 4K UHD display. The laptop also sports the company’s new ErgoLift hinge which tilts the keyboard by 5.5-degrees for optimal typing comfort.

VivoBook Flip 14

The Vivobook Flip 14 is the newest addition to the VivoBook Flip series of notebooks, featuring a 360-degree flippable touch display. The notebook comes with a 17.6mm profile weighing in at 1.5kg It has an 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM. The VivoBook Flip 14 is also equipped with a touchpad-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports the ASUS Pen active stylus for accurate input and writing.

VivoBook S15 and VivoBook S14

Both the VivoBook S15 and S14 are lightweight Windows 10 laptops and they will arrive in a slew of colours options. The VivoBook S15 comes with an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and the VivoBook S14 comes with an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Both the notebooks sport the ErgoLift hinge for a much more comfortable writing experience. As for the specifications, the VivoBook 15 and 14 are powered by Intel’s 8th Generation Core processors along with Nvidia’s GeForce MX150 GPUs.

VivoBook S13

The VivoBook S13 is the first notebook from the company to feature a four-sided NanoEdge display. Perhaps the highlight of the notebook is that it comes with an 89 per cent screen to body ratio. The company claims to have fit a 13-inch display into a chassis size of an 11-inch notebook. The VivoBook 13 is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia’s GeForce MX150 GPU.

