Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 launched: Check specs, price

The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 sports a 10.5-inch IPS screen and comes with a built-in stylus.

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is powered by MediaTek Kompanio 500 processor. (Image Source: Asus)

Asus is adding another product to its lineup – Chromebook Detachable CM3. The latest from Asus features a detachable keyboard and comes with a folio cover and aluminium body. Running on ChromeOS, the device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 500 processor. It features a 10.5-inch IPS screen that offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and is backed by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Chromebook comes with a 2MP camera on the front and an 8MP rear camera with autofocus. It has A 27W Li-Po battery that offers up to 12 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include one USB 2.0 Type-C port which supports PD charging, a 3.5mm audio jack and a pogo pin interfaced keyboard. The Asus Chromebook CM3 weighs just 915 grams with the keyboard and stand attached.

It also comes with a stylus that can be stored in the device itself that automatically charges itself when housed. Asus claims the built-in stylus can be charged for 15 seconds for 45 minutes of usage. The company has also made it easy to detach the folio cover and keyboard so users can use the Chromebook as a standalone tablet.

Users will also get a free 100GB Google One membership for 12 months. The Asus Detachable Chromebook CM3 will be available on Flipkart and starts from Rs 29,999.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 01:44:21 pm
