Next-gen MacBook Air to launch in mid-2022 with new design language: Report

Apple is expected to launch its next gen MacBook Air sometime next year. Now we know more about the device as per Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo. Apple’s upcoming device is expected to launch sometime around mid-2022 and may come in a variety of colors, and feature a mini-LED screen as per the report.

Additionally, the analyst believes that the upcoming MacBook Air will feature a redesigned form factor that will match the design of the upcoming 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Previously, the analyst said that Apple may announce the new MacBook Air with a 13-inch mini-LED display soon. The device is expected to feature a mini-LED display.

Under the hood, the upcoming MacBook Air is expected to pack a new Apple Silicon SoC. Plus, the MacBook Air is speculated to feature a new design to match the form factor of the upcoming MacBook Pros and come in multiple colors.

The analyst believes, the device will feature flatter top and bottom edges and come with a MagSafe-branded magnetic power cable. Interestingly, Kuo’s predictions on the new MacBook Air are in line with the ones made earlier by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg and the tipster Jon Prosser.

However, Kuo is uncertain whether the new model will replace the current M1 model or exist as a high-end option. The current model was one of the first Apple Silicon Macs when it launched in late 2020.

If the existing model is discontinued, then the new variant will launch at a starting price of the current M1 MacBook Air. On the other hand, if the current model is continued, he believes it will undergo a price cut and the new model’s price will be raised to exist as a higher-end alternative to the current M1 MacBook Air.