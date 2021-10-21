New 27-inch iMac with mini-LED display could be coming early next year

It looks like Apple is preparing to launch a new 27-inch iMac at the beginning of next year. As per Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, the next-generation 27-inch iMac will pack a mini-LED display. Mini-LED screens offer higher brightness, improved contrast ratio, and improved power efficiency over their LCD counterparts. Apple’s latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros also feature high-refresh-rate displays that take advantage of the mini-LED tech.

Must Read | Here’s everything Apple announced at its big October 2021 event

The iMac is certainly an important product in Apple’s Mac lineup, and it’s good to see the new display tech is being ported to the all-in-one desktop computer. Apple’s upcoming 27-inch iMac is said to come with the ProMotion feature, for a 120Hz screen refresh rate display. The 120Hz refresh rate will offer a smoother experience for the user. ProMotion on the next-gen iMac is expected to come with an adaptive refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. To recall, as per a previous report by Bloomberg, Apple was apparently developing a new 27-inch iMac which is speculated to be launched sometime next year.

As per another report by Bloomberg, Apple is now working on an upgraded M1 Max processor that has a 40-core CPU and a 128-core GPU. The new chipset will most likely be included in the next-generation Mac Pro desktop. Young says the new iMac will debut between January and March next year. Young has previously correctly revealed that the iPhone 12 would not feature ProMotion or 120Hz display tech.