Apple’s new entry-level MacBook Pro with M2 chip coming this year

Apple is gearing up to launch a new entry-level MacBook Pro this year, sporting the new M2 processor. In his latest Bloomberg ‘Power On’ newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed a few tidbits about the new laptop, stating that it will miss out on the ProMotion display technology.

According to Gurman, the entry-level MacBook Pro will follow its siblings by dropping the Touch Bar, alongside the mini-LED backlighting. ProMotion display will be taken out as well, meaning the model will not support a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

He notes that the entry-level MacBook Pro may also compromise storage and performance. “It’ll be one of many Macs in the pipeline with the M2 chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini and revamped MacBook Air.”

Apple plans to release at least four M2-powered Macs in 2022 – MacBook Air, a 24-inch iMac, an entry-level Mac Mini, and the aforementioned MacBook Pro. Though there is no mention of a launch window, a previous report stated that the devices should debut sometime this fall, while Apple’s Spring event plays host to the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 with the new A15 Bionic chip.

Apple is also rumoured to launch a low-cost external display for Mac users, featuring a drop in brightness and contrast ratio. The monitor is expected to launch at about half the price of a professional-grade Pro Display XDR and would measure slightly smaller as well. The displays are reportedly being manufactured by LG in 24, 27, and 32-inch models, all featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.