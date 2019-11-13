Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro with new keyboard is here: Price, features

Apple has launched its new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which replaces the existing 15-inch lineup. Apart from the size, this marks the return of the scissor switch keyboard, which the company is calling the Magic Keyboard, thus replacing the problematic butterfly switch keyboard.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399 in the US and is priced at Rs 199,900 for the base variant. It will be made available across the country via Apple Authorised Resellers.

Apart from this, the laptop comes with a six-speaker system, up to 8 core processor, up to 8TV of SSD storage and up to 64 GB RAM. Key features of the new Magic Keyboard include the return of a physical Escape key and 1mm of key travel.

“Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more,” said Apple VP, Tom Boger in a statement.

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a resolution of 3072×1920 with a pixel density of 226 pixels-per-inch. The new models come with 6-core and 8-core CPUs paired with up to 64GB of RAM. The company claims that the new baseline GPUs offer up to 2.1 times faster graphics performance than the previous standard configuration, whereas, both the CPU and the GPU can now run at full speed for longer due to improved thermal performance.

The standard variant will come with a 512GB SSD installed, however, the company will be offering customers an 8TB SSD option also.

Coming to the Magic Keyboard, it offers customers with a physical Escape key, an inverted T arrow key arrangement and a Touch Bar. The company states that the new keyboard features a rubber dome, which provides 1mm of key travel and a stable feel.