Apple’s new 13-inch entry-level MacBook to launch in September, will cost $1,200: Report

Apple is speculated to launch its entry-level MacBook with Intel’s 14nm Kaby Lake processor in September. As per a Digitimes report, which quotes industry sources, the MacBook variant could be priced at $1,200 (or approx Rs 83,700). The laptop is expected to be unveiled alongside three new 2018 iPhone models at the September conference. The report adds that the Cupertino technology giant could also announce the schedule for its new AirPower wireless charger for the upcoming iPhone models at the event. The charger will be priced between $161 to $193.

Apple is said to ship eight million units of its 13-inch affordable MacBook model in 2018. According to the report, the laptop was scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2017, but it was delayed due to “Intel’s issues with its 10nm manufacturing process.” Intel will start manufacturing its 10nm CPUs in the second half of 2019, the reason why Apple has switched to the company’s 14nm Kaby Lake processor on the new MacBook.

Interestingly, Apple is expected to launch a new low-cost MacBook Air before the year ends and a separate report in DigiTimes suggests that Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Quanta will be manufacturing this entry-level device. According to the report, the laptop could launch in either September or October of this year. The device is said to be powered by Intel’s eight-generation Kaby Lake processors. TF International Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims that Apple’s low-cost MacBook Air will be priced below $1,000 (or approx Rs 69,000).

Apple could also launch two new iPad Pro models, one with 12.9-inch screen and another with 11-inch display. The tablets will support fast charging thanks to new 18W power adapter and a USB Type-C port. The upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will replace the existing 10.5-inch iPad Pro variant. Alongside three new iPhone models, new MacBook Air, and iPad Pros, Apple is also expected to unveil AirPods 2, Apple Watch 4, iMacs, and a Mac Mini in September.

