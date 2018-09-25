Apple’s macOS Mojave is available for download today: List of compatible devices, how to install and more

Apple macOS Mojave is now available for download. Here are details on how to install, features and more. Apple macOS Mojave is now available for download. Here are details on how to install, features and more.

Apple’s macOS Mojave for iMacs, MacBooks, is now available for download starting today. Apple’s latest version of macOS brings new features like a Dark Mode, Stacks and redesigned Mac App Store. Apple has also announced that iOS apps like News, Stocks, Home and Voice Memos will also be a part of macOS. The new version of Apple’s software for Macs also comes with better privacy and security while browsing on Safari.

Apple macOS Mojave: How to download, list of compatible Macs?

Like iOS 12, macOS Mojave is available as a free software update. The list of supported Macs are those introduced mid-2012 or later, plus the 2010 and 2012 Mac Pro models with recommended Metal-capable graphics cards. This will also include MacBook Air, MacBook, the new MacBook Pro, and the older MacBook Pros as well.

To check the model number, just click on the Apple symbol at the top right corner of your desktop and then on About this Mac. The serial number, the MacBook’s year and model number will be listed there. Most MacBook users should be covered by this upgrade.

In order to download macOS Mojave, just go to the Mac App Store and in the updates section, the new software should have appeared. Just hit download and install. However, make sure you back up your Mac’s data, before installing the new software to ensure you don’t lose any data.

Apple macOS Mojave: Top new features

Apple macOS Mojave comes with a new Dark Mode. This applies across the Mac with a dark colour scheme across built-in Mac apps, including Messages, Mail, Maps, Calendar, Photos and more.

Apple says the dark colour scheme highlights content and makes it easier on the eyes, especially when working in low light, such as in a darkened room or on an airplane. Users can enable Dark Mode in System Preferences. Third-party app developers can also integrate Dark Mode in their own apps.

Apple macOS comes with a new Stacks feature as well to ensure a “clutter-free” desktop experience. It will automatically organise files into neat groups based on file types like images, presentations, PDFs and text documents. Apple will also let users customise Stacks to sort based on other file attributes, including date and tags.

Apple is also introducing a new Dynamic Desktop feature, where the background features a series of images that shift to match the time of day wherever a user is in the world.

There’s also a revamped Finder in macOS Mojave, which has an all-new Gallery View that lets users skim through files visually. The Preview pan will show all the metadata of the file and makes it easier to manage media files like photos, videos, etc.

Another feature is the addition of Quick Actions in the Preview Pane within Finder. These will let users do things like create and password-protect PDFs. Meanwhile, Quick Look now lets users rotate and crop images, mark up PDFs and trim video and audio clips.

Apple is also adding a new Continuity Camera, which comes with more integration between an iPhone and a Mac. When a user shoots or scan a nearby object or document using their iPhone, this feature will allow it to appear on their Mac. Users need to simply choose “Import From” in Pages, Keynote, Numbers, Notes, Mail and other supported apps to scan or shoot using their nearby iOS device.

The new macOS will also bring iOS apps News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home come to the Mac for the first time. With the redesigned Mac App Store, there will be focus on highlighting editorial content around an app, similar to the approach taken on the iOS App Store. There’s a new Discover tab as well, which will put the spotlight on latest apps for Mac.

Safari will now promise more privacy and security while browsing the web. Apple will rely on “Intelligent Tracking Prevention” helps prevent social media sites such as Facebook and their “Like” or “Share” buttons and comment widgets from tracking users without permission.

Additionally, Safari now automatically creates, autofills and stores strong passwords when creating new online accounts and flags reused passwords to alert users. The new version of Safari will also support website icons in browser tabs.

Apple has also added an Emoji menu within the Mail composition window app. Siri on Mac now lets users control HomeKit-enabled devices and also has improved knowledge of food, celebrities and motorsports.

