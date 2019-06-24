Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro to launch in September along with iPhone 11: Report

Apple’s September event for 2019 will focus on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max along with the iPhone XR 2, but there could be a surprise addition to the list in the form of a new MacBook Pro with a bigger 16-inch display. According to a report on Forbes, which is quoting a report from analytics firm IHS Market, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is slated for release in fall 2019.

Advertising

The report quotes Jeff Lin, Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit as saying in an email that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected at the September 2019 event, though he also adds that this is presuming there is no unexpected development issue. The display size will be 16-inches, it will run the new Mac OS Catalina and sport a 3,072×1,920 resolution with Apple going for an LCD screen.

According to the IHS Markit, Apple will not introduce an OLED display on this particular model. Previously, well known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had put out a detailed note of the 2019 lineup from the company, which also included a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Kuo’s note which was leaked back in February had indicated that the MacBook Pro could include a 16-inch to 16.5-inch screen size with an all-new design language. But no other details were revealed about this MacBook Pro. It was also speculated that existing 13-inch MacBook Pro series could get a 32GB RAM option.

Advertising

Read more: Apple starts recalling 15-inch MacBook Pro units due to potential overheating risks

Apple showed off a new Mac Pro and 6K monitor at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), back in June this year. A new MacBook Pro with a bigger screen if it is announced will likely make its way towards the end of the year, as has been the typical timeline in the past. For instance, last year the new MacBook Air was announced in October after the iPhone event which took place in September.

The MacBook Pro lineup was upgraded earlier this year with Intel’s octa-core 8th and 9th generation processors. The India prices for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro were also reduced.

Apple’s September event will focus on the three new iPhones: iPhone 11 series will have two displays 6.5-inches and 5.8-inches in size similar to the iPhone XS series. The iPhone XR 2 will continue with the same 6.1-inch LCD display, though it come in new Lavender and Green colours.