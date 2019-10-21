Apple’s 16-inch Macbook Pro spotted in macOS Catalina beta

Apple may have accidentally leaked its new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is yet to make an official debut. First spotted by French Mac-centered site MacGeneration, the images of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro are hidden inside the latest beta of MacOS Catalina 10.15.

The new MacBook Pro mode, according to the report, looks similar to the existing 15-inch MacBook Po but comes with a few differences. The most visible change is the screen bezels, which appear to be thinner on the right and left sides. Otherwise, the 16-inch MacBook Pro doesn’t look too different from the current-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro.

There are already plenty of leaks around the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Bloomberg had reported that Apple will launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, but in a form factor similar to the size of the existing 15-inch model. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that a new model would have a 16-inch screen size with slimmer bezels and a scissor-style keyboard switch instead of the Butterfly keyboard.

Given that Apple has not announced the date for its fall event, it’s unclear if the company wants to release the new MacBook Pro this year. Meanwhile, many expect Apple could launch the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019. IHS Markit analyst Jeff Jin last month claimed that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will be launched this fall. A more recent report from Economic Daily News (EDN) in Taiwan revealed that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is coming in October

The 16-inch MacBook Pro could cost a lot more than the 15-inch MacBook Pro, obviously. The buzz is that the new MacBook Pro would retail for over $3000 when it launches in the market.