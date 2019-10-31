Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro image appears online, launch likely in 2020

Apple according to various reports was expected to launch its new 16-inch MacBook Pro this month, however, that has not happened. In a recent report by Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors, it was said that Apple had pushed the launch to 2020 and that it will ditch the butterfly keyboard mechanism in favour of Scissor keyboard switches.

Now, according to a report by 9To5Mac, the power button/Touch ID sensor will be separated from the screen of the Touch Bar in the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro. The media outlet was able to find an image for the same in the release version of macOS 10.15.1.

This image also confirms earlier reports stating that the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature a real escape key, instead, of a software one.

The image was found in a release build of macOS Catalina 10.15.1 last week and has since been removed according to 9To5Mac. It further states that the upcoming 16-inch Macbook Pro will not be a major redesign, instead, it will feature a similar design to the current generation MacBooks.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch its 16-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor switch keyboard in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2020. He states that the device could be announced at either WWDC in June or with a press release in July next year.

He also stated that Apple will transition its entire notebook lineup to scissor switch keyboards in 2020.