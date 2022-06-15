Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 pre-orders start June 17

Apple has a pre-order and delivery date for its new 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by the latest M2 chipset. Pre-orders will open on June 17 for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 and deliveries will start on June 24 worldwide. However, the much-awaited MacBook Air M2 does not have a delivery or a pre-order date so far. When Apple announced the MacBook Air and Pro at WWDC 2022, it had only said that the Air would be available next month. So if you’ve been waiting for the MacBook Air, then prepare to wait some more.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2: Specifications, price in India

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is available in silver and space grey. It starts at Rs 129,900 for the base 256GB SSD variant with 8GB RAM. The 512GB SSD version costs Rs 1,49,900 with 8GB RAM. Increasing RAM to 16GB will cost Rs 20,000 more, while the 24GB RAM option will cost Rs 40,000 extra. The maximum storage option offered is 2TB. For students and education purposes, the price of the MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,19,90

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is powered by the M2 chipset from Apple which comes with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Apple claims the new version is nearly 40 per cent faster than the previous generation M1 laptop. The new MacBook Pro also includes support for ProRes encode and decode, and will let users play up to 11 streams of 4K and up to two streams of 8K ProRes video. It comes with up to 20 hours of video playback.

The MacBook Pro has a 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology and 2560×1600 resolution at 227 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. This one does not have a notch display like the MacBook Air. The web camera remains at 720p. The laptop does come with the Touch Bar on top and Touch ID as well.

The MacBook Pro M2 has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 40Gbps) and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps). There’s a headphone jack as well.

It does not come with MagSafe charging like the MacBook Air. The laptop includes WiFi and Bluetooth support as well. The laptop comes with a 67W USB-C Power Adapter. The speakers remain on either side of the keyboard of the new MacBook Pro. It includes support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when using AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.