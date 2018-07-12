Apple MacBook Pro updated with 8th gen Intel processor, price starts at Rs 1,49,990

Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup, the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models now feature an improved processor, additional storage, Touch Bar and more Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup, the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models now feature an improved processor, additional storage, Touch Bar and more

Apple MacBook Pro lineup has been updated by the company with a new Intel 8th generation processor and up to 32GB of RAM on board. The MacBook Pro models come with Touch Bar feature as well, which was introduced back in 2016 when these were launched.

The 15-inch model of the MacBook Pro lineup can now deliver up to 70 percent faster performance courtesy of the 8th-generation 6-core Intel Core processor. Meanwhile the quad-core processor on the MacBook Pro 13-inch model is claimed to provide up to two times faster performance. Apple cites that the 8th-generation Intel Core processor in these laptops will be “ideal for manipulating large data sets, performing complex simulations, creating multi-track audio projects or doing advanced image processing or film editing.”

Apple has updated internal RAM support as well with the new MacBook Pro now supporting for up to 32GB of memory. Other features on the updated MacBook Pro lineup include- a True Tone display, improved third-generation keyboard for smooth typing, powerful Radeon Pro graphics, large Force Touch trackpad, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

The MacBook Pro 15-inch and 13-inch model also feature dynamic stereo speakers and Thunderbolt 3 that will enable data transfer and connecting up to two 5K displays or four external GPUs. The 13-inch MacBook Pro model will come with up to 2TB SSD, while, the 15-inch MacBook Pro will have a 4TB SSD. The updated MacBook Pro lineup feature Apple T2 chip which is claimed to deliver enhanced security with support for secure boot. Apple has also added “Hey Siri” support to its new MacBook Pro models.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro specifications

The updated Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features a 6-core 8th-generation Intel core processor. It comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and carries powerful Radeon Pro graphics. Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro feature True Tone display. It includes Apple T2 Chip and provides up to 4TB of SSD storage.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro specifications

The Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro is powered by a quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core. It features an Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 paired with 128MB of eDRAM. Similar to 15-inch MacBook Pro model, the laptop features True Tone display technology and Apple T2 chip. It includes up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Starting at Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,99,900 respectively, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro models and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar will be available in select Apple Authorised Resellers later this month.

