Apple updates MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, introduces price cut for students

Apple has updated its MacBook Air and its 13-inch MacBook Pro with new features like the True Tone Retina display to the Air and the 8th-generation quad-core processors to the Pro. The 13-inch MacBook Pro now also comes with a Touch Bar, Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip.

The company has also introduced a price cut for both the devices for college students, the MacBook Air is now available at Rs 92,704 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available at Rs 1,11,264. The MacBook Air is usually priced at Rs 99,900 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro is usually priced at Rs 119,900 for the starting variant.

Both the updated MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be made available for consumers to purchase via Apple Authorised Resellers from July 25.

Apart from the price adjustments for college students, the company has added both the devices to its Back to School promotion. Under this, students will get a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones with the purchase of a qualifying Mac notebook or iMac.

