Apple to launch two redesigned MacBook Pro’s in 2021: Report

Apple is looking to launch two new MacBook Pro models based on a new design in 2021 according to a new report by Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors. Apart from the two new redesigned MacBook Pro models, the company is also looking to launch a new “affordable” MacBook Air in 2022. Both the new Pro variants and the Air will be powered by Apple Silicon‌ chips and will feature mini-LED displays.

According to the report, Apple will be able to offset the high cost of mini-LED panels with the low cost of the ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips, which are significantly much cheaper than the Intel processors.

It also states that the upcoming shipments of Apple devices with mini-LED displays are now projected to be much higher than expected. TFI Securities, where Kuo works recently revised its shipment forecasts by 350 percent for 2021 and 450 percent for 2022. The company is expected to ship around 12 million mini-LED devices in 2021 and around 28 million mini-LED devices in 2022. Due to the increased shipments, Epistar is expected to make major gains as it turns to become Apple’s mini-LED supplier.

The report states that the reason behind the revised estimates is that the company is having lower than expected costs for mini-LED components, and the faster adoption of mini-LED panels in MacBooks, thus bringing scale.

MacBooks will become the main driver of mini-LED panel shipments, as they will purportedly gain mini-LED before the iPad and see faster shipment growth.

To recall, Kuo in an earlier report had stated that Apple is looking to launch at least one new iPad model with a mini-LED display in the first half of 2021.

Kuo is optimistic that over the next three years, MacBook shipments will grow significantly by 100 percent with up to 35 million units per year. This is because of the upcoming redesign and the use of Apple Silicon.

