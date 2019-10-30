Apple to launch new MacBook Pro with scissor switch keyboard in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple will be introducing a new MacBook model ditching its ‘Butterfly key switches’ in favour of a scissor switch keyboard in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2020 said analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The report was first spotted and reported on by MacRumors. He believes that the notebook could be announced at either WWDC in June or with a press release in July next year.

In a research note for TF International Securities Ming-Chi Kuo said that the Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron will be the primary supplier of parts for the scissor switch keyboards in 2020.

Kuo earlier stated that a 16-inch MacBook Pro would launch in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a scissor switch keyboard, however, this report seems to claim as if Apple has delayed its plan to launch the upcoming notebook.

He in an earlier research note, stated that Apple will transition its entire notebook lineup to scissor switch keyboards in 2020. However, when and if this happens remains to bee seen.

To recall, Apple back in 2015 switched from using scissor switches on Macbook’s to using its butterfly mechanism. However, that wasn’t a success and a lot of users that purchased Macbooks with Butterfly switches faced many problems like keys not working and more.

To rectify this Apple has started various repair programmes where users can take in their problematic Macbooks to Apple Service Centres and get them repaired free of cost.