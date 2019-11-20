Apple to launch 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keyboard in 2020: Report

Apple just launched the 16-inch MacBook with the redesigned scissor switch keyboard, and it looks like a new 13-inch variant could be on the way as well in the first half of 2020. A new report in Taiwan-based DigiTimes claims a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the scissor switch keyboard will be introduced soon.

Advertising

DigiTimes is citing industry sources for this and claims the display will be 13.3-inches with Wistron and Global Lighting Technologies being the suppliers for the keyboard. Earlier Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo indicated that Apple will be revamping its entire MacBook lineup in 2020.

Kuo in note said all the new notebooks will include the scissor switch keyboards. Apple finally ditched the unreliable butterfly keyboard with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The Butterfly mechanism was thinner, but more prone to breaking down and faced a lot criticism from users and reviewers alike. Apple had even issued an apology and a repair program for the keyboard.

According to Kuo’s earlier predictions, he believes the scissor mechanism will have more durable keyboards, not so prone to failure from heat, dust, small particles, etc. His July 2019 note, which was accessed by MacRumors said that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will launch in the fourth quarter for 2019, which has indeed been the case.

Advertising

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro‘s keyboard has a physical Escape key and an inverted-T arrow key layout as well. It is not known if Apple will introduce this to other MacBooks in 2020. Kuo has predicted that 2020 will see a new 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch MacBook Pro and another 13.3-inch MacBook Air, all sporting the newer scissor mechanism for the keyboard. The exact timeline for each product’s launch remains unclear.

With the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has also not upgraded the processor to Intel’s latest 10th generation, though it has increased maximum RAM offered to 64GB. There’s also a chance that the 2020 MacBook lineup will include the new generation of processors.

Apple is expected to refresh the iPad Pro lineup in the first half of 2020 and launch a new iPhone SE 2 as well. The new iPad Pro series is expected to come with a 3D camera module at the back, which will support AR and VR apps.

The iPad Pro will get dual cameras at the back compared to the single camera on the existing models. The 3D camera at the back of the iPad Pro is expected to be more powerful than the Face ID on the front. Bloomberg reported that the new iPad Pro camera will allow users to create 3D representations of rooms, objects, and people.

The iPhone SE 2, which is expected in March, will come the newer A13 processor, an 4.7-inch screen. The design is expected to be similar to the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE 2 could start at $399 for the 64GB version.