Apple to fix 16-inch MacBook Pro ‘popping sound’ issue

Apple has acknowledged the popping sound issues on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The tech giant says the popping sound coming from the speakers of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a software issue, according to a memo obtained by MacRumors. The company says it will roll out a fix through a software update in the near future. The company advises its Authorised Service providers not to repair or replace the affected MacBook Pros due to it.

As reported by MacRumors, users have taken to Apple Support Communities and Reddit to raise their voice about the popping sound issues. Multiple users have reported hearing popping or clicking sounds coming from the speakers when playing audio or video. The popping sound usually occurs after a user has stopped playing a video or audio. One user has suggested that the issue could be related to Final Cut Pro X. It is unclear when Apple plans to fix the issue, but Apple is currently working on it.

Another issue that has surfaced is slow-response time from the 16-inch MacBook Pro wide-colour display. This issue results in a “ghosting” when scrolling text.

Just last month, Apple released a new 16-inch MacBook Pro that succeeded the original 15-inch MacBook Pro, which has now been permanently discontinued. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is pitched as a premium notebook designed to meet the expectations of video editors, musicians, artists, etc. The notebook starts at Rs 190,000 in India, though it will cost more for a fully backed version.

With the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has made a number of changes to make the new computer standout. Perhaps the most visible change comes in the form of a redesigned keyboard that ditches the flat “butterfly” keyboard, as well as a new thermal architecture. Apple has also improved battery life on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

