Apple to boost Macs performance through ‘Pro Mode’, report says

Whether you buy the MacBook Pro or the iMac Pro, you will get consistent performance across the Macs. In fact, performance has never been an issue even on the entry-level MacBook Air. But for some demanding consumers, Apple could add a new “Pro Mode” to its MacBook lineup to improve performance.

According to 9to5Mac, the latest macOS Catalina beta version (v10.15.3) contains references to an optional “Pro Mode” that could boost performance. The beta says “Apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase” when users turn on the mode. It appears that the Pro Mode can be disabled after a certain period of time, similar to the macOS other features such as Do Not Disturb and Night Shift.

There are no details available on how much of a performance improvement one can expect from the Pro Mode, though 9to5Mac notes that the feature could only on MacBooks. Evidently, the beta seems to suggest that the “Pro Mode” is coming to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which went on sale in November last year.

13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard coming

Looks like Apple will soon launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new scissor-switch keyboard. Apparently, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with the same Magic Keyboard with scissor switches that got a major redesign with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The upcoming model could launch as early as March this year. according to some reports.

