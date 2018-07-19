Apple third-generation keyboards likely to be exclusive to 2018 MacBook Pro lineup: Report

According to a report, older MacBook users might not be able to replace keyboards with the new Apple butterfly switch keyboards (Image Source: iFixit) According to a report, older MacBook users might not be able to replace keyboards with the new Apple butterfly switch keyboards (Image Source: iFixit)

Apple introduced its updated MacBook Pro lineup with improved ‘third-generation keyboard for quieter typing’ last week. While the new third-generation ‘butterfly switch’ keyboard is presumed to protect against damage from dust, it will be exclusive to the new MacBook Pros, according to MacRumors.

According to the report, Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers won’t be permitted to replace old keyboards with the new model. Apple reportedly told the publication that the third-generation component is exclusive to the 2018 MacBook Pro.

It is not clear as to why Apple might not replace ‘busted keyboards’ with the improved third-generation butterfly switch keyboard. However, MacRumors presume that the new keyboards aren’t backwards compatible with the older MacBook Pro models. “The keyboard is actually one part of a larger component called the ‘top case,’ which also has a glued-in battery, and the internal design could be tweaked in 2018 model,” the report cited.

iFixit in a teardown discovered that the 2018 MacBook Pro third-generation keyboard has a thin, silicone barrier underneath every key. Apple has not clearly acknowledged whether the new keyboards are designed to ‘repel debris’ or meant for quiet typing, however, iFixit believes that they are likely intended to prevent ‘dust and crumbs’ from getting stuck.

Apple in June this year announced a service program to offer servicing affected keyboards. The service program provides the replacement of keys or the entire keyboard free of cost. The Cupertino tech company brought the service program for the ‘malfunctioning keyboards’ on MacBook after determining that a small percentage of the keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models could exhibit letters or characters repeat unexpectedly or keys that are ‘sticky’ and do not respond consistently.

“Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards, free of charge. The type of service will be determined after the keyboard is examined and may involve the replacement of one or more keys or the whole keyboard,” the company noted in its support page.

