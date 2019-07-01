Apple reportedly offers free logic board repairs for some 2018 MacBook Air units

Apple has identified a logic board issue in a “very small number” of MacBook Air (2018) units, according to internal documents sent by Apple to Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers. The documents, obtained by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, reveal there’s an issue with the main logic board in Retina, 13-inch, 2018 MacBook Air models with certain serial numbers.

The reports suggest Apple will contact owners of the affected MacBook Air units through an email to inform them about the defect. Customers who think that they may have a faulty MacBook Air, they can take the device to the nearest Apple store or authorised Apple stores to get it checked.

The exact issue with the logic board was not made clear, but it had to do with the “power.” At the moment, Apple has not publically acknowledged the issue, and it’s not even listed on its “Exchange and Repair Extension Program” page, which essentially lists down recall and repair programs. For affected units, Apple intends to offer the free logic board repair program for four years after the original purchase date.

The Cupertino-based company recently launched the battery recall and replacement program for 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display sold between September 2015 and February 2017. The battery replacement program was launched to address battery failure issues. According to Apple, the company will replace the batteries on affected MacBook Pros for free of charge. Apple says the service to repair the affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units will take anywhere from one to two weeks.