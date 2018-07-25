Apple issues fix to solve 2018 MacBook Pro CPU throttling issue

Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update to fix the throttling issue on 2018 MacBook Pro Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update to fix the throttling issue on 2018 MacBook Pro

Apple has released a major fix for the 2018 MacBook Pro lineup, that will address the issue that caused the new laptops to excessively throttle when performing ‘system intensive tasks.’ Following several reports of heating issues that led to throttled CPU performance, the company has released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update to fix the throttling issue on the new MacBook Pro.

Since the new MacBook Pro launch a week ago, early adopters reported that ‘heavy utilisation’ of both CPU and GPU caused the 15-inch MacBook Pro’s Intel Core i9 processor to drop down clock speed severely, which negatively impacted the system’s performance.

YouTuber Dave Lee was the first to report on the CPU throttling issues on the new MacBook. The YouTuber last week shared a video demonstrating that the new 15-inch MacBook Pro ‘maxed-out’ with a six-core Intel Core i9 processor and was unable to maintain its base ‘2.9GHz clock speed’ while rendering a 5K video of five and a half minute in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Apple responded to the issue cited that the excessive performance degradation under extended workloads is a software bug in the 2018 MacBook Pro.

An Apple spokesperson in a statement to The Verge said, “Following extensive performance testing under numerous workloads, we’ve identified that there is a missing digital key in the firmware that impacts the thermal management system and could drive clock speeds down under heavy thermal loads on the new MacBook Pro.”

“A bug fix is included in today’s macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update and is recommended. We apologize to any customer who has experienced less than optimal performance on their new systems. Customers can expect the new 15-inch MacBook Pro to be up to 70% faster, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to be up to 2X faster, as shown in the performance results on our website,” it adds.

Several publications have tested the macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental update and cited that the throttling issue has been resolved after installing the update. Dave Lee posted a few patch test results on Twitter and claimed that the performance was ‘much better.’ CNET in its report mentioned that after updating, the CPU throttling in the Core i9 MacBook Pro stopped and the clock frequency of the CPU and internal system temperature both remain fairly stable.

