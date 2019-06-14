Apple registers seven unreleased MacBooks in Eurasian database

Apple has registered seven MacBook models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), according to MacRumors. The devices are designated as “portable computers” and have the following model numbers: A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251. It’s not clear if these model numbers hint at a new MacBook or just updates to 12-inch MacBook.

Speculation is rife that Apple will launch an updated version of 12-inch MacBook this year. The model hasn’t been updated since 2017, and it’s showing the age. The current-generation 12-inch MacBook lacks a TouchBar, has the first-generation Butterfly keyboard, and there’s only one USB Type-C port.

The other possibility is that Apple could launch the much anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro. Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the new MacBook Pro would boast a screen between 16-inch and 16.5-inches.

Apparently, this new MacBook Pro would have the all-new design. However, it was later reported that the high-profile notebook had been pushed back to 2021. It’s being claimed that Samsung might supply OLED screens for a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

There’s also ongoing speculation about Apple ditching Intel processors on the Mac for ARM-based CPUs. A Bloomberg report claims that Macs running on AMR-based chips may arrive in 2020. Separately, Axios’ report further confirmed the claim, citing “developers and Intel officials.”