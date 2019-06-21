Apple recalls 15-inch MacBook Pro units due to potential overheating risks

Apple has announced a voluntary recall of “a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units,” due to potential problems with the battery, which could overheat and pose a safety risk for customers. In its press release, Apple said that the recall will apply to units sold be between September 2015 and February 2017.

Customers who bought a MacBook Pro are requested to stop using the products as overheating batteries pose a fire risk. Apple says the recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks, which have been sold. The company will replace the battery free of cost for all customers, whose laptops are impacted.



Apple MacBook Pro customers will have to check the serial number of their MacBook. Users can do so by going to the About this Mac option from Apple Menu (which is shaped like the Apple logo) in the upper-left corner of their desktop screen. The serial number for the MacBook Pro along with the year is all mentioned here.

Once you have the serial number for your MacBook, just go to Apple’s dedicated page for the recall here, and enter this to check if your laptop is at risk and whether the battery needs to be replaced. The page has an option to enter your serial number.

If your laptop is shown at risk for the battery problems, it is best to take this to an authorised service centre to get the battery changed. As Apple says it will be done free of cost. Apple says the MacBook Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program and that the service may take one to two weeks.

Remember, the program is only for battery replacement. Any other issues or problems in the laptop, which you want fixed could cost extra. Apple also says that users should back up their data before handing over the MacBook Pro for repair. Further, the battery replacement will not extend the standard warranty coverage of the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Back in May 2019, Apple had announced free repairs for the 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops with the Retina Display. The issue impacted MacBook Pro units sold between October 2016 and February 2018.

Previously, Apple had announced a battery replacement program for iPhone 6S users back in 2016, after the device would shut down. Later in 2018, Apple followed it with reduced prices for replacing batteries of all iPhones from iPhone SE, iPhone 6, 6s and iPhone 7 series after it was revealed that the performance was slowed down to reduce impact from aging batteries.