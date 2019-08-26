Apple’s recalled 15-inch MacBook Pro banned on flights: How to check if yours is impacted

Apple’s recalled MacBook Pro 15-inch with the defective battery has been banned on airlines in India. This applies only to those 15-inch MacBook Pros which qualify under the voluntary recall that the company announced in June this year. Apple had said that batteries on select units were defective and posed a fire hazard, which explains why the laptops are being banned by airlines and regulators.

In India, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the impacted 15-inch MacBook Pros would not be allowed as hand-baggage or check-in baggage, until the customer could confirm that the battery was verified/certified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer. Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways have banned the defective laptops from their flights.

Apple had said that the recall applies units sold be between September 2015 and February 2017 and only few units are impacted.

Here’s how users can check if their 15-inch MacBook Pro units are impacted under the battery recall program:

First, all MacBook Pro customers who bought a 15-inch variant in the time period mentioned above should check the serial number of their laptop.

Users can check this in the ‘About Mac; option from Apple Menu (which is shaped like the Apple logo) in the upper-left corner of their MacBook’s screen. The serial number for the MacBook Pro along with the year is mentioned.

Copy the serial number and go to Apple’s dedicated page for the recall at https://support.apple.com/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall and enter your serial number.

If the laptop is at risk, Apple will alert you and ask that you get the battery replaced immediately. The page has a dedicated form to enter the serial number.

Apple has requested customers who bought the 15-inch MacBook Pro to stop using the products as overheating batteries pose a fire risk. The company will replace the battery free of cost on all impacted laptops. The program is only for battery replacement. Any other issues or problems in the laptop will cost extra.