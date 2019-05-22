Apple offers free repair for 13-inch MacBook with display backlight issues

Apple is now offering free repairs for 13-inch MacBook Pros, which had reported problems with the display. The ‘Flexgate’ issue as it has been referred to impacts MacBook Pros sold between October 2016 and February 2018. Apple has a dedicated page on its website detailing the problems with these devices and how users can avail the free repair service. Keep in mind, Apple just updated the MacBook with a more powerful Intel octa-core or eight-core processor.

Apple in its support page, says only a small percentage of 13-inch MacBook Pro displays are showing the problems with the display backlight. According to the page, one issue is that the display backlight continuously shows vertical bright areas along the entire bottom of the screen. The second issue is where the display backlight stops working completely.

Apple says their official stores or any Apple Authorized Service Provider will service affected MacBook Pro units. This will be done free of charge. In order to know if your MacBook Pro is eligible, you will have to go check the computer’s model.

Just press the Apple symbol on desktop, followed by About This Mac. The model is listed below. The models which are eligible are MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports) and MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports). Apple says no other MacBooks are eligible for the program.

If your model is facing this problem and thus eligible for repair, you need to back up your data before sending it for repair. Apple also says that the if MacBook Pro has any damage which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. This repair could incur a cost.

The support page also says that this will not extend the standard warranty coverage of the existing MacBook Pro. For those who want a refund, because they paid to have their display repaired for this same backlight issue, they can also contact Apple for a refund. The program will be covering eligible MacBook Pro models for four years after the first retail sale of the unit.