Apple may soon launch MacBook Air (2018) with Intel’s Kaby Lake processors

Apple doesn’t want to wait until 2019 to launch this new laptop with Intel’s rumoured Cannon Lake chipsets. Apple doesn’t want to wait until 2019 to launch this new laptop with Intel’s rumoured Cannon Lake chipsets.

Apple is said to be working on a newer affordable notebook which it plans to launch later this year. It is unclear if this new laptop will carry the MacBook Air moniker or will it be included in the MacBook 12-inch line-up of devices. According to a report from Economic Daily News, this new MacBook will be powered by the 8th generation of Intel’s Kaby Lake processors.

According to the report, Apple will also be using the 8th generation Intel Kaby Lake processors in its new MacBook Air refresh. The report states that the company doesn’t want to wait any longer for using the Intel’s upcoming Cannon Lake or Whiskey Lake processors which according to previous reports will be launched soon.

Kaby Lake processors include quad-core Core i5 and Core i7 variants with 15-watts of power. These come integrated with Intel’s UHD 620 graphics with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM or 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Considering the fact that Apple hasn’t majorly refreshed the design of the notebook, it might be the reason why they do not want to wait for the Cannon Lake or the Whiskey Lake processors and roll with the Kaby Lake for the upcoming variant.

Also Read: Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone to have a ‘Full Active Display’, thin bezels

In other news, in a recent leak, we saw images of dummy units of the 6.1-inch LCD model and the 6.5-inch OLED model of the new iPhones. The report suggested that the 6.1-inch iPhone will be named iPhone X Lite and the 6.5-inch iPhone will be named the iPhone X Plus.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd