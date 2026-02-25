Apple may launch first OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro with Dynamic Island later this year

The new MacBook Pro is tipped to feature an iPhone-like Dynamic Island at the top of the display. (Image Credit: Gemini AI)

Apple is said to launch a new “affordable” MacBook on March 4, but just days before the event, rumour has it that the Cupertino-based tech giant is also foraying into touch-screen laptops with OLED screens.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s touch-enabled Macs, which are said to launch later this year, will have an iPhone-like Dynamic Island at the centre top of the screen. Moreover, it looks like Apple is also revamping its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the same OLED screens as the latest iPhones.

Despite having touch-screen support, the new MacBook Pros won’t be pitched as a replacement for iPads, but instead will have a dynamic user interface that can shift between a touch screen and keyboard and mouse.