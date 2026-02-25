Apple may launch first OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro with Dynamic Island later this year

Apple is said to launch a new “affordable” MacBook on March 4, but just days before the event, rumour has it that the Cupertino-based tech giant is also foraying into touch-screen laptops with OLED screens.
According to Bloomberg, Apple’s touch-enabled Macs, which are said to launch later this year, will have an iPhone-like Dynamic Island at the centre top of the screen. Moreover, it looks like Apple is also revamping its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the same OLED screens as the latest iPhones.
Despite having touch-screen support, the new MacBook Pros won’t be pitched as a replacement for iPads, but instead will have a dynamic user interface that can shift between a touch screen and keyboard and mouse.
For example, if a user touches a button or control, the interface will show a new type of menu around their finger that offers relevant options with enlarged options, making it more tappable with a finger. This means Apple might give users different options on whether they are touching or clicking.
Gurman also says that the display on the MacBook Pro may have the same touch features as the iPhone or iPad, like fast scrolling and the ability to zoom in or out of images or documents like PDFs.
Apart from the OLED screen and touch screen support, the upcoming MacBook Pro may also have an updated design and a slimmer chassis. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report says these devices – codenamed K114 and K116 – will be coming sometime at the end of the year.
For a long time, Apple leaders, including Steve Jobs and hardware chief John Ternus, had previously criticized touch screen laptops. But with touch now making its way to several Windows laptops, Apple may finally bring touchscreen-enabled laptops to offer a more unified experience.