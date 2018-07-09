Apple macOS Mojave Public beta: Living with dark mode, iOS apps, stacks and other new features

Yes, Mojave’s dark mode is cosmetic, and apps do not change to black when you use them; the pages on Pages are still white. Yes, Mojave’s dark mode is cosmetic, and apps do not change to black when you use them; the pages on Pages are still white.

Apple released the public beta of macOS Mojave a few weeks back. This is clearly not a release that changes the way you use the Mac, but one that adds many new tweaks to make life easier. Over the past few weeks I have been using macOS Mojave and trying to figure out how useful the new features are and here is what I thought.

Dark Mode

I am a dark person. Do not get me wrong, but I love my blacks and greys. So this was the one feature I activated right away. And yes, I do love it. Yes, it is cosmetic and no apps do not change to black when you use them, the pages on Pages is still white. But it feels great, especially on the desktop with its night scene of the Mojave desert. But, I need more backgrounds to take this to a new level of dark.

Apps on Mac

Apple wants you to be able to use a lot of iOS apps on the larger screen. To give an impetus to this, Apple has ported a few of its apps to the Mac with the macOS Mojave. Apple News is not available in India, but you get a glimpse of how this works in Apple Stocks app, which along with share prices and trends, now shows related news too. I’m not sure if it’s offering anything new by having an app for this. Still, it is a different experience and we will get used to, and even use the OS better, in the long run.

Continuity Camera

This is a feature a lot of us can actually use. Now, with the continuity camera feature we have the ability to add a picture or document directly to a Pages file. All you need to do is bring up the context menu and click on the take picture option to open the camera on your iPhone or iPad that is active at the moment. The picture you take will embed itself into the document. You can even scan a document and embed it in the same way.

Stacks

I am not someone who managed to keep my desktop clean. It’s a mess of files, photos and screenshots. Now, Apple is going to do the cleaning up on its own with the new Stacks feature. The app curates files of a kind on the desktop into specific stacks. So all screenshots are one bunch, pictures another and so on. The only question is if some of us can actually live with such a clean desktop.

Finder features

You can now edit photos and other files from finder itself and within preview without opening a specific app for this. For those grappling with a lot of files, this will be really helpful.

