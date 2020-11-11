Apple macOS Big Sur to roll out on November 12; here’s how you can update

macOS Big Sur will be compatible with all the new Macs launched at the One More Thing event. (Image: Apple)

At its ‘One More Thing’ event Tuesday, Apple announced that it will be rolling out its macOS Big Sur operating system on November 12. All of the new Macs will run macOS Big Sur out of the box.

To recall, Apple first announced macOS Big Sur at its Worldwide Developers Conference back in June. At the event, we got our first look at the new operating system and we got to see the new visual redesign, Messages app, new Safari browser, refreshed Maps and more.

macOS Big Sur is the biggest redesign of macOS, since OS X, over 20 years ago. The new visual redesign brings tweaks to the curves of the window corners, dock icons and colours of the user interface. Many apps like Photos now look similar to their counterparts available on iPadOS and iOS.

The operating system also gets the new Rosetta 2 software, which will help the company with its planned shift from Intel-based processors to Apple Silicon. The software helps older Macs with Intel processors run the latest software made for Apple Silicon.

The company has announced that with the update, users will also be able to run iPhone and iPad apps. The new interface looks quite touch-friendly and seems to be bridging the gap between iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Many companies like Adobe have already started pushing out macOS Big Sur compatible software, which can run on both Intel processors and Apple silicon.

According to the company, the new macOS Big Sur will be compatible with all the new Macs launched at the One More Thing event, which includes the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro 13-inch. Apart from these, the update will be made available for the MacBook (2015 and later), MacBook Air (late 2013 and later), MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later), Mac Mini (2014 and later), iMac (2014 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later), and Mac Pro (2013 and later).

To check for the update, you can click on the Apple logo located at the top left corner of your display. There you can click on the About this Mac option. There you can press the Check for updates button. If the update shows up, you can then tap install.

