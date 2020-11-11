Apple macOS Big Sur releases tomorrow: How to update, list of compatible devices

Apple's macOS Big Sur will release tomorrow. Here are details on how to download and install.

Apple announced two new MacBooks, a new Mac mini at its ‘One More Thing’ event yesterday. The company also confirmed the release date for its operating system for Macs: macOS Big Sur, which will be available for all from November 12. Currently the public and developer beta are available for testing and download. Here’s a look at how to update your Mac, and the list of compatible devices for macOS Big Sur.

Apple macOS Big Sur: Which are the compatible devices?

The following devices are compatible with the next release of macOS: iMac 2014 and later, MacBook Air 2013 and later,

iMac Pro 2017 and later (all models), MacBook Pro starting from the late 2013 version and later. The Mac Pro 2013 and later and MacBook 2015 and later along with Mac mini (2014 and later) are also eligible for the update.

Apple macOS Big Sur: How to install the update on your MacBook or iMac?

Installing the update is very simple. However, make sure you have a stable WiFi connection considering that this is a new software update and will be at least 10GB plus in size. Also it is recommended that you do a Time Machine backup of your MacBook or iMac or Mac mini in advance to ensure no data is lost during the update.

Once you are all set to install the update, just tap on the Apple symbol and go to System Preferences.

Here you will see a software update option in the list. Tap on that and your Mac should check for the upcoming software update.

Once you see the update is available just hit install, and the update will download. It may take a while to install the update, so make sure you keep the MacBook connected to its charger.

You can also tap on About this Mac, where the Software update option is shown at the bottom. It will take you to the installation page as well.

Apple macOS Big Sur: What to expect?

The macOS Big Sur update is one of the biggest design changes to Apple’s software for MacBooks. The new OS will bring the design more in line with what we see on the iPhones and iPad. The new visual redesign will bring changes to the overall look and feel, with a refreshed dock design, revamped icons, a new Control Centre and redesigned Notifications centre. The update will also bring new and improved privacy features for Safari, Memoji on Messages, and more.

