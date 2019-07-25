Apple MacBooks: How to avail student discounts under ‘Back to School’

Apple earlier this month had launched the Back To School offers under which students could get up to Rs 19,000 off on its MacBook range of laptops. Under this unique offer, the students and teachers who purchase the popular MacBook Air will get a discount of up to Rs 10,438 while those who buy the MacBook Pro can get up to Rs 19,000 off.

However, interested buyers must note that the discount is not available to everyone, but only limited to students who are above the age of 17 years and teachers of academic institutions. To avail the offer, students and teachers must submit a valid student ID card and teachers ID card. All the students who are going to study in foreign universities can also claim this offer on presentation of admission letter from the university and/or proof of payment of the fee for the said university.

Also, it must be noted that the back-to-school offer by Apple is available at select Apple Authorised resellers and all Apple premium reseller stores. The discount is not available on any of the e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart or Amazon India.

Apart from the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, there are three other devices which are available under this offer namely MacBook – under which students can get up to Rs 10,798 off, Mac Mini which has a discount of up to Rs 7,628 and iMac with a discount of up to Rs 15,840.

The company has also updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops which have been included in the offer. The MacBook Air has been updated with True Tone on its Retina display which automatically adjusts the colour temperature of the display. It also features a thin and light design, with the security of Touch ID, an 8th-generation dual-core processor, wide stereo sound.

The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro has also been updated with 8th generation quad-core processor, Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip.

PayTM Mall ties up with Apple

PayTM Mall, the e-commerce arm of PayTM has partnered with Apple to sell Apple products in the country. All the Apple products which are listed on PayTM’s platform will come with an authorised tag which ensures that the product sold is genuine. This tag is only given to brand authorised sellers.

According to the partnership, only authorised sellers will be allowed to list and sell Apple products on PayTM Mall. Other sellers on the e-commerce platform will be required to get an authorisation from Apple before listing their products on PayTM Mall. Apple, on the other hand, will also promote PayTM Mall on its website marking it as an authorised seller of Apple products in this country.

The partnership will ensure that PayTM Mall customers who buy Apple products such as the iPhone or iPad or MacBooks products get genuine products, PayTM Mall said in a release.