Monday, August 22, 2022

Apple expands self-repair support to MacBooks

Apple said it would offer customers tools and know-how to repair and service their MacBook laptops at home.

Men try apple's MacBook laptops at an apple store in BeijingMen try apple's MacBook laptops at an apple store in Beijing, November 2, 2015. (Image credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo)

Apple Inc said on Monday it would offer customers tools and know-how to repair and service their MacBook laptops at home, months after launching the service for iPhones.

Apple said genuine parts and service tools will be available starting Aug. 23. Customers can buy the repair kits or rent it for one-time use for $49.

Self repairs are possible only on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M1 chips.

In April, Apple launched self-repair services for select iPhones models in the United States, with plans to expand the service to Europe this year.

The development comes close on the heels of Apple agreeing to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit related to “butterfly” keyboards on some models of MacBook laptop.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:39:46 pm
