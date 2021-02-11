Apple MacBook Pro units hit by ‘1% charge’ bug to get free battery replacement

Apple has shared that only a small number of MacBook Pro 2016 and 2017 units were affected. (File Photo)

Apple has acknowledged an issue with MacBook Pro that is preventing users from charging over 1% of their laptop’s batteries. The problem is apparently affecting a small number of users with the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

The battery health status on the affected MacBook Pro models will also likely indicate a “Service Recommended” warning if you are one of the affected users. However, if the status indicates that your battery is Normal, you are not affected.

How to check your MacBook Pro Battery Health

To determine if your MacBook Pro is affected and needs a battery replacement, you can check the battery health manually. To do this on macOS Big Sur, navigate to Apple menu/ System Preferences/ Battery. Here look for the Battery tab in the sidebar and choose Battery Health. In macOS Catalina or earlier, users can hold down the Option key and click the battery icon in the menu bar to reveal the battery status menu.

Apple to replace affected batteries for free

Apple has revealed that you can contact your nearby service centre to get the MacBook Pro 2016 or 2017 model’s battery replaced free of charge if your device is one of the affected ones. However, the branch will first inspect your system to make sure if the machine is eligible for a free battery replacement.

Apple has also launched a new update that prevents the issue from affecting more MacBook Pro 2016 and 2017 units. ”Please update to macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later or install the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update,” Apple mentioned on its support page.

You can also manually update your machine by heading over to System Preferences from the Apple menu. Here, click Software Update to check for updates and look for macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later or macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update.