Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard, more power and storage, starts Rs 1,22,990

Continuing with its series of announcements of product updates, Apple Monday announced a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage and 10th-generation processors starting Rs 1,22,990. The device also offers faster graphics, 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory, 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID with immersive stereo speakers and all-day battery life.

Announcing the product, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing Tom Boger said: “We are adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers.”

The new Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism and 1mm of key travel along with the inverted-“T” arrow keys that are easier to find and better for everything from spreadsheets to games. Like the 16-inch MacBook Pro that first featured the new Magic Keyboard, this too offers a physical Escape key, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID.

All variants have double storage, starting at 256GB and going up to 1TB. Pro users can also opt for the 4TB SSD version.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup now is powered by the 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. That is up to 2.8 times faster performance than the earlier dual-core versions, while the new Intel Iris Plus Graphics delivers up to 80 per cent faster performance than the previous generation. The new graphics also enable users to connect to Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution. The 16GB, 3733MHz, memory is standard configuration and customers can choose a 32GB memory option as well.

Available in space grey or silver, the aluminium body of the 13-inch MacBook Pro weighs just around 1.3 kg but is still portable. The13-inch Retina display delivers more than 4 million pixels and 500 nits of brightness with support for the P3 wide colour gamut.

For added protection, the Apple T2 Security Chip checks if software loaded during the boot process have been tampered with and provides on-the-fly data encryption for everything stored on the SSD. This, Apple claims, is the “most secure boot process and storage of any computer”. The T2 also protects Touch ID information.

