MacBook Pro could come with an Apple Pencil in the future, suggests new patent

A patent filed by Apple suggests that the brand’s future MacBooks could come with an Apple Pencil along with a compartment to store it above the keyboard. The new concept design replaces the large touch bar with a smaller one on the right side, while using the extra real estate to house the Apple Pencil.

Designer Sarang Sheth via Yanko Design has also created a few concept images of how the new design could look like when implemented in a MacBook Pro. Check out the design below.

Apple just filed a patent for a new MacBook design with its own integrated Apple Pencil https://t.co/aCkgKvfdFy pic.twitter.com/ycd0blsvWx — Yanko Design (@yankodesign) August 14, 2021

When could we see the Apple Pencil coming to MacBooks?

The new design gives us a fair idea of how the design could look like if and when it is finally implemented. However, note that this is still not official. We may see the design look a little different when it actually launches. It is also possible that Apple doesn’t use the design and the patent never gets implemented in a real product, as it happens with a lot of patents.

Even if the design were to come to Macbooks, it could take a long time. Apple recently included mini-LED display panels on the MacBook Pro. However, there are no reports suggesting Apple plans to add touch-screen capabilities to the MacBooks anytime soon.

Then there is the question of whether there is a competitive market out there that demands MacBooks with touch-capabilities and Apple Pencil, considering Apple’s iPad Pro is now more powerful than ever and for many, good enough to be a laptop alternative. Regardless, it is good to see that Apple has a plan in mind should the Apple Pencil-bearing MacBook ever need to become a reality in the future.