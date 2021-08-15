scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Must Read

MacBook Pro could come with an Apple Pencil in the future, suggests new patent

The new design shortens Apple's Touchbar to make room for an Apple Pencil case above the keyboard.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 15, 2021 12:47:13 pm
Apple, Apple MacBook Pro, Apple Pencil,Check out how the patent could look like on a real MacBook Pro. (Image Source: Twitter/ Yanko Design)

A patent filed by Apple suggests that the brand’s future MacBooks could come with an Apple Pencil along with a compartment to store it above the keyboard. The new concept design replaces the large touch bar with a smaller one on the right side, while using the extra real estate to house the Apple Pencil.

Designer Sarang Sheth via Yanko Design has also created a few concept images of how the new design could look like when implemented in a MacBook Pro. Check out the design below.

When could we see the Apple Pencil coming to MacBooks?

The new design gives us a fair idea of how the design could look like if and when it is finally implemented. However, note that this is still not official. We may see the design look a little different when it actually launches. It is also possible that Apple doesn’t use the design and the patent never gets implemented in a real product, as it happens with a lot of patents.

Also Read |iPhone 13 preview: Everything we think we know about Apple’s 2021 iPhones

Even if the design were to come to Macbooks, it could take a long time. Apple recently included mini-LED display panels on the MacBook Pro. However, there are no reports suggesting Apple plans to add touch-screen capabilities to the MacBooks anytime soon.

Then there is the question of whether there is a competitive market out there that demands MacBooks with touch-capabilities and Apple Pencil, considering Apple’s iPad Pro is now more powerful than ever and for many, good enough to be a laptop alternative. Regardless, it is good to see that Apple has a plan in mind should the Apple Pencil-bearing MacBook ever need to become a reality in the future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
