Apple MacBook Pro 2021 with M1 Pro, M1 Max chipset: A full list of prices and configurations

The new MacBook Pro from Apple comes in two new display sizes: 14 and 16-inches. But the big change is that these are now powered by the next generation of Apple M1 processors: the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which the company claims outperform the highest Intel processors in the market. Apple has also added more ports on the new range of MacBook Pro. There are more customisation options as well from CPU to GPU cores along with RAM and SSD storage options.

Let us take a look at the full list of prices and customisations available for the new MacBook Pro series with the advanced M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. We have not included all possible RAM+storage combinations in our charts below, but rather looked at some possible options. The new MacBook Pro series is listed on the official Apple website and is available for pre-order from today. It will be in stores from October 26. For more details about the MacBook Pro series, read our full FAQ here.

Apple MacBook Pro: Extra software cost

Before we look at the prices of each, remember, these laptops are geared towards professionals who need that extra power for editing videos, photos, etc. This is not meant for regular users. It is also why Apple has added an option for pre-install software such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for an extra cost. The former will cost Rs 27,900 more, while the latter will cost Rs 17,900 extra. The prices listed below do include the software price.

With the new Apple MacBook Pro, if you want more RAM and storage prepare to pay a lot more. Price also differs according to the difference in GPU cores on the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

MacBook Pro 14-inch: Configuration options, and what you will have to pay

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at Rs 1,94,900 for regular customers, while students can get it at Rs 1,75,410 provided they have valid student ID proof. As the chart below shows, Apple is offering different CPU and GPU core options across the M1 Pro and M1 Max for the 14-inch version along with various RAM and storage computations.

List of prices for MacBook Pro 14-inch in India based on various customisations.

What you get in the base variant of the MacBook Pro 14-inch is an 8-core CPU (6 high-performance cores, 2 efficiency cores) and a 14-core GPU and 16-core Neural engine. This variant has 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a 67W fast charger. If you want the 96W watt USB-C charger then you have to pay Rs 1,600 more, which brings the price to Rs 196,500.

If you want the 10-core CPU and 14-core GPU option, it is Rs 20,000 extra, which brings the price to Rs 2,14,900. This version includes the 96W fast charger already.

If you want to bump up the GPU cores to 16, it is another Rs 5,000 extra, which brings the price to Rs 2,19,900. This is keeping RAM at 16GB and storage at 512GB. These prices are for the M1 Pro chipset.

If you decide to switch to the M1 Max chipset, then you will have to Rs 45,000 extra for the 24-core GPU option, and Rs 65,000 for the 32-core GPU option of this processor. Remember you can only get 64GB RAM with the M1 Max chipset. It is not supported on the M1 Pro.

With the new MacBook Pro series, Apple is offering new combinations for the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset.

Now if you want to bump up RAM to 32GB, Apple will charge an extra Rs 40,000, irrespective of the processor variant you are getting. It is another Rs 40,000 for the 64GB RAM. With M1 Max, there is no 16GB RAM option.

And if you want more storage, prepare to pay a lot more. For 1TB storage, it is Rs 20,000 extra, the 2TB SSD costs Rs 60,000 more, the 4TB SSD costs Rs 1,20,000 more and the 8TB SSD will cost a whopping Rs 2,40,000 more.

Just for reference, the most high-end MacBook Pro in 14-inches with 64GB RAM, 8TB SSD, and the M1 Max with 32-core GPU and 10-core CPU costs Rs 5,79,900. If you want to pre-load Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, the price goes up to Rs 6,25,700.

Prices for various combinations of MacBook Pro 16-inch.

MacBook Pro 16-inch: Configurations, prices, and what you get

The 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 239,900, and Rs 215,910 for students. The base variant has a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD space. The price goes up by Rs 40,000 when you increase RAM to 32GB which means Rs 2,79,900. The extra storage space price increase is the same as the 14-inch variant.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has only three CPU configurations though. One is for the M1 Pro and two for M1 Max chipsets.

The M1 Max variant with a 24-core GPU will cost Rs 2,99,900 for 32GB RAM and 512GB storage. For 64GB RAM, the price goes up to Rs 3,39,900. The most expensive variant with the 24-core GPU which has 64GB RAM and 8TB space will cost Rs 5,79,900.

If you want the 32-core GPU variant with 32GB RAM and 512GB storage space, the price is Rs 3,09,900. This is with the M1 Max processor. If you switch to the 32-core version, Apple does not offer anything less than 32GB RAM. The 32-core version with 64GB RAM and 1TB storage will cost Rs 3,69,900.

Finally, the most expensive variant with the 32-core GPU with 64GB RAM and 8TB space costs Rs 5,89,900. With software inclusion, the price goes up to Rs 635,700.